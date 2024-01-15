en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
India

76th Army Day: A Tribute to Valorous Soldiers and a Historic Shift in Tradition

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
The Indian Army, with its traditional resolve and determination, commemorated its 76th Army Day on January 15. This day, which marks a milestone in the nation’s history, is not just a celebration of the Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation’s borders, but also a solemn occasion to honor the valorous soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country. ‘Army Day’ is an opportunity to acknowledge the selfless contributions and sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform who stand on the frontline, ensuring the nation’s security and sovereignty. The phrase ‘Jai Hind’, typically used to express patriotism, resounds across the nation on this day, saluting the bravery and dedication of the Indian Army.

Commemorating A Historic Transition

Army Day is a tribute to a historic event that took place on January 15, 1949, when General KM Cariappa assumed command of the Indian Army, marking a significant transition from British leadership. The Indian Army organized a wreath-laying ceremony at the EME War Memorial in Secunderabad to mark the 76th Army Day. Parades and military shows were held across the country, symbolizing the strength and unity of the nation’s defense forces.

A Change in Tradition

In an interesting deviation from tradition, this year’s Army Day parade was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, rather than its usual venue in Delhi. This year’s parade fell under the jurisdiction of the Army’s ‘Central Command,’ headquartered in Lucknow. The parade was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Anandi Ben Patel, signifying the importance of the event.

Integrating Modern Technology

Highlighting the Army’s continued evolution and adaptation, artificial intelligence was used for the first time to evaluate the ‘Best Marching Contingent.’ This integration of modern technology into the Army Day celebrations reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to staying abreast with the latest advancements and incorporating them into its operations.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

