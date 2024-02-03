67th All India Police Duty Meet to Advance Excellence in Law Enforcement

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is primed to host the prestigious 67th All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM) at the renowned Jagjivan Ram RPF Academy in Lucknow. The event, scheduled between February 12th and 16th, 2024, aims to foster excellence and collaboration among law enforcement officers, with a keen focus on the scientific detection and investigation of crimes.

Advancing Excellence and Cooperation

The AIPDM serves as a platform for police officers to refine their skills and share best practices. In a world where crime is evolving, enhancing the scientific analysis of criminal cases is crucial. The event provides a venue for the exchange of ideas and experiences among officers, contributing to the broader goal of strengthening internal security across the nation.

Competitions and Modernization

The AIPDM will feature competitions in various disciplines such as Scientific Aids to Investigation, Police Photography, Computer Awareness, and Anti-Sabotage Checks. Unique to this event are the Special Canine Unit contests, demonstrating the value of these specially-trained units in law enforcement. To streamline communication and facilitate seamless participation, a dedicated mobile application and website have been introduced, reflecting the RPF's commitment to embracing modern technology.

A Legacy of Service and Protection

The RPF, established under the RPF Act of 1957, has played a vital role in safeguarding railway property and passenger safety since 2004. The Jagjivan Ram RPF Academy, serving as a premier training institute for railway defenders since 1955, offers courses in domains such as Cyber Crime and Disaster Management. The RPF is notable for having the highest percentage of women personnel among all Indian Armed Forces, standing at 9%, a testament to its dedication to gender equality.