Disaster

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan Sends Tremors Through Delhi

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Residents of Delhi and parts of Northern India were jolted awake by the tremors of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake centered in Afghanistan. This significant seismic event, detected on January 12, 2024, not only extended its reach to India but also affected Lahore, Islamabad, and cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Unsettling Tremors in the Capital

The strength of the seismic waves generated by the Afghanistan earthquake was such that it was distinctly felt in India’s capital, Delhi. This occurrence is a stark reminder of Delhi and the National Capital Region’s susceptibility to earthquakes, given its positioning in seismic zone IV. The occurrence has once again brought up discussions regarding the city’s preparedness to deal with such natural disasters. The Delhi government is now considering proposals to form its own State Disaster Response Force, aiming to strengthen disaster preparedness in the national capital.

Previous Seismic Activities

This seismic event follows closely on the heels of another quake that previously rattled the region. On January 4th, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake had struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, the epicenter of which was situated near Kishtwar, occurring at 12:38 am.

No Immediate Damage Reported

Despite the sizeable magnitude of the Afghanistan-centered earthquake and the subsequent tremors felt in Delhi and Northern India, no immediate reports of injury or destruction have surfaced. However, the authorities continue to remain vigilant and are prepared to undertake search and rescue operations if the need arises. The essential factor now is for residents to heed official advisories and take appropriate precautionary measures to ensure their safety and well-being.

Disaster India Safety
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

