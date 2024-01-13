57th RMOC Meet: A Step Towards Enhanced Efficiency in Steel Manufacturing

The prestigious 57th Rolling Mills Operating Committee (RMOC) Meet was inaugurated at the HRD Centre of Bokaro Steel Plant, unfurling the theme of ‘Progressively Improving the Efficiency of Long and Flat Rolling Mills’. Through a two-day event, the committee underscored the significance of boosting operational efficiency in the steel industry.

Opening Ceremony

The event was brought to life with a charming welcome song by students from BISS 9E, setting the stage for the commencement of the RMOC Meet. The ceremonial lamp, a symbol of knowledge and enlightenment, was lit by the chief guests Executive Directors Chittaranjan Mohapatra, Suresh Rangani, and Rajan Prasad. The act marked the official opening of the session, illuminating the path towards enhanced efficiency in steel manufacturing.

A Focus on Efficiency

Notable industry figures, Director in-charge Atanu Bhowmik, and Executive Director (Works) Birendra Kumar Tiwari, delivered poignant messages. They emphasized the need for enhancing operational efficiency and cost reduction in rolling mills, a key factor for the competitive survival and growth of the industry. The messages served as a reminder for the industry to focus on continuous improvement as the way forward in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

Welcoming the Delegates

Anil Kumar, CGM (Services) at Bokaro Steel Plant and Chairman of the 57th RMOC Organizing Committee, extended a warm welcome to representatives from rolling mills across India. The RMOC Meet, an annual event, serves as a vital platform uniting engineers and experts from various rolling mills of the steel industry. The location for these meetings rotates between different steel plants, with last year’s meeting hosted by Tata Steel and this year’s by SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant.

In conclusion, the 57th RMOC Meet, with its emphasis on operational efficiency and cost reduction, set the tone for future dialogues and collaborations in the steel industry. The event not only aimed at enhancing the efficiency of rolling mills but also at strengthening the interconnectedness and shared learning among the various stakeholders.