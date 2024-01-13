en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

57th RMOC Meet: A Step Towards Enhanced Efficiency in Steel Manufacturing

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
57th RMOC Meet: A Step Towards Enhanced Efficiency in Steel Manufacturing

The prestigious 57th Rolling Mills Operating Committee (RMOC) Meet was inaugurated at the HRD Centre of Bokaro Steel Plant, unfurling the theme of ‘Progressively Improving the Efficiency of Long and Flat Rolling Mills’. Through a two-day event, the committee underscored the significance of boosting operational efficiency in the steel industry.

Opening Ceremony

The event was brought to life with a charming welcome song by students from BISS 9E, setting the stage for the commencement of the RMOC Meet. The ceremonial lamp, a symbol of knowledge and enlightenment, was lit by the chief guests Executive Directors Chittaranjan Mohapatra, Suresh Rangani, and Rajan Prasad. The act marked the official opening of the session, illuminating the path towards enhanced efficiency in steel manufacturing.

A Focus on Efficiency

Notable industry figures, Director in-charge Atanu Bhowmik, and Executive Director (Works) Birendra Kumar Tiwari, delivered poignant messages. They emphasized the need for enhancing operational efficiency and cost reduction in rolling mills, a key factor for the competitive survival and growth of the industry. The messages served as a reminder for the industry to focus on continuous improvement as the way forward in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

Welcoming the Delegates

Anil Kumar, CGM (Services) at Bokaro Steel Plant and Chairman of the 57th RMOC Organizing Committee, extended a warm welcome to representatives from rolling mills across India. The RMOC Meet, an annual event, serves as a vital platform uniting engineers and experts from various rolling mills of the steel industry. The location for these meetings rotates between different steel plants, with last year’s meeting hosted by Tata Steel and this year’s by SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant.

In conclusion, the 57th RMOC Meet, with its emphasis on operational efficiency and cost reduction, set the tone for future dialogues and collaborations in the steel industry. The event not only aimed at enhancing the efficiency of rolling mills but also at strengthening the interconnectedness and shared learning among the various stakeholders.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Kelly-Moore Paints Shuts Down Amidst Crushing Legal and Financial Challenges
Iconic paint manufacturer, Kelly-Moore Paints, has announced the cessation of all operations due to insurmountable legal and financial challenges. The decision signifies the end of an era for a company that has been a staple in the professional painting contractor industry since 1946. Unsurmountable Challenges and the Inevitable Decision Despite a robust reputation for quality
Kelly-Moore Paints Shuts Down Amidst Crushing Legal and Financial Challenges
Glasgow's Job Market: A Diverse Array of Opportunities in 2024
6 mins ago
Glasgow's Job Market: A Diverse Array of Opportunities in 2024
Sainsbury's Plans for New Supermarket in Alsager: Over 100 Jobs and Varied Shopping Options on the Horizon
6 mins ago
Sainsbury's Plans for New Supermarket in Alsager: Over 100 Jobs and Varied Shopping Options on the Horizon
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
2 mins ago
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
Aldi Employee Celebrates Silver Jubilee: 25 Years of Growth, Dedication, and Wafer-Thin Honey Roast Ham
3 mins ago
Aldi Employee Celebrates Silver Jubilee: 25 Years of Growth, Dedication, and Wafer-Thin Honey Roast Ham
From Sandwich Shop to Coffee Shop: Culinary Duo Expands Business in Cullompton
6 mins ago
From Sandwich Shop to Coffee Shop: Culinary Duo Expands Business in Cullompton
Latest Headlines
World News
Tate Aggies Halt Navarre's Winning Streak in Thrilling Encounter
2 mins
Tate Aggies Halt Navarre's Winning Streak in Thrilling Encounter
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
2 mins
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
4 mins
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
4 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
4 mins
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
5 mins
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
5 mins
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
5 mins
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
7 mins
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
28 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app