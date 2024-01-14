en English
Business

54th World Economic Forum: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ Through Technology

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
54th World Economic Forum: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ Through Technology

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to make waves in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15-19, 2024. The conference, themed ‘Rebuilding Trust’, will delve into the realm of new technologies and their influence on decision-making and global partnerships. The WEF will provide a platform for over 100 governments, myriad international organizations, over 1,000 global companies, civil society, academia, and the media to engage in open dialogue.

World Economic Forum: A Meeting of Minds

At the heart of this global congregation is a commitment to exploring key issues including managing security crises, such as the current situation in the Middle East, fostering cooperation for mutual benefits, and creating a new economic framework centered on human prosperity. The forum aims to use this gathering to discuss and strategize on a systemic approach to achieve a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050. This ambition runs parallel to the goal of ensuring access to affordable, secure, and inclusive energy, food, and water.

The Role of AI and Other Transformative Technologies

A major highlight of the WEF will be the discussion on the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications on the global stage. Prominent speakers such as Sam Altman, Satya Nadella, and Yann Lecun will underline the role of AI in modern technology discussions. Alongside AI, other transformative technologies like 5G/6G, quantum computing, and biotechnology will be addressed, with a view to leverage them for societal betterment while managing regulatory and societal risks.

India’s Representation and the Global Outlook for 2024

India will be represented by the chief ministers of Karnataka and Telangana, and the industries minister from Tamil Nadu. The delegations will highlight India’s role in this dynamic landscape, offering a unique perspective on the global economy’s outlook for 2024. Moneycontrol’s comprehensive on-ground coverage will spotlight these discussions and the challenges facing the global economy, providing readers with a deep understanding of these complex issues.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

