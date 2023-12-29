500 Climbers, With 4 Indians in the Mix, Scaled Mount Everest in 2023

The 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest, marked in 2023, was both a moment of celebration and reflection for the global mountaineering community. Approximately 500 climbers, including four from India, reached the summit, pushing the total number of summits since 1953 to around 7,000. However, the season was not without its tragedies. Eleven climbers perished, and eight more went missing, a stark reminder of the perils that accompany the pursuit of these extreme heights.

Record-Breaking Season

This year, a total of 478 mountaineers, including 103 females and four Indian nationals, successfully scaled the peak. The sheer number of climbers was facilitated by Nepal issuing a record 466 climbing permits, an indicator of mountaineering’s significance as a source of revenue for the country. The permit holders hailed from 65 different countries, highlighting the global allure of the world’s highest peak.

Human Triumphs and Tragedies

Among the successful summits, two achievements stood out. Kami Rita Sherpa set a new world record with his 28th ascent, and Hari Budhamagar, a double amputee ex-British Gurkha soldier, became the first person with artificial legs to reach the top. Yet, the season’s triumphs were overshadowed by the loss of 11 climbers, including four Nepalese, one Indian, and one Chinese. The first accident, an avalanche, claimed the lives of three Sherpa guides, underlining the high risks faced by this essential community in mountaineering expeditions.

Climate Change: A Looming Threat

Amid the records and achievements, the impact of climate change on Everest could not be ignored. The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) revealed that 79 glaciers around Everest have thinned by over 100 metres in six decades, with the rate of thinning nearly doubling since 2009. As part of the SaveOurSnow campaign, ICIMOD, along with global mountain institutes, urged governments to fulfill their commitments to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. The rapidly melting glaciers and extreme weather patterns pose a growing threat to future Everest expeditions, adding another layer of complexity to the already challenging pursuit of conquering the world’s highest peak.

