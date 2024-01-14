en English
India

4G Saturation Project Launched in Odisha; Bihar Appoints Over 96,000 Teachers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
4G Saturation Project Launched in Odisha; Bihar Appoints Over 96,000 Teachers

In a bold stride towards bridging the digital divide, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bisweshwar Tudu recently inaugurated the 4G Saturation project in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. The ministers formally set the wheels in motion by laying the foundation stone at Mamtapal village. This ambitious initiative is part of a larger scheme aimed at augmenting telecom infrastructure in previously uncovered villages across India.

Role of Skipper Limited in the 4G Saturation Project

Spearheading this project is Skipper Limited, a key player in the global power transmission, telecom, and railway structure manufacturing industry. Entrusted by BSNL in December 2022, Skipper Limited is tasked with the supply and erection of ground-based telecom towers, as well as the provision of Infrastructure as a Service Provider (IaaSP) solutions. These responsibilities include the installation of infrastructure essentials and their operation and maintenance for an initial five-year period, with the possibility of a five-year extension. The total contract value for Skipper Limited stands at a hefty Rs2,570 crore, set to be executed under a capex and opex model throughout the five-year span.

Project Scope and Financial Allocation

The project spans the states of Rajasthan and Odisha, with plans to develop approximately 3,350 tower location sites. The financial allocation for this undertaking has been divided, with Rs1,350 crore earmarked for Rajasthan and Rs1,220 crore for Odisha. The 4G Saturation project is a clear testament to the Indian government’s commitment to enhancing digital connectivity and inclusivity, particularly in remote and rural areas.

Education and Employment Boost in Bihar

In a parallel development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the distribution of appointment letters to 96,823 newly appointed teachers, with women representing 51 percent of the recipients. By filling these vacancies, the chief minister underlined his commitment to quality education in the state. Alongside this, Kumar announced plans to generate employment opportunities for around 20 lakh individuals, with a target of appointing 10 lakh youth and providing employment opportunities to an additional 10 lakh people.

These developments mark significant progress in the sectors of telecommunications and education, showcasing the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and employment generation, fundamental drivers of India’s growth trajectory.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

