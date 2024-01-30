41st Senior and 25th Open Sprint National Rowing Championship: A Landmark in Indian Rowing

The 41st Senior and 25th Open Sprint National Rowing Championship, a distinguished gathering of rowing enthusiasts, has commenced at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) nestled within the College of Military Engineering (CME) campus. The championship, a testament to human endurance and the spirit of competition, has attracted a staggering 474 participants from 27 state federations, marking a significant milestone in the history of rowing in India.

Esteemed Competitors and Distinguished Guests

Esteemed competitors include Asian Games bronze medalists Babulal Yadav and Lekhram in the men's pair category, and the formidable men's four team of Punit Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, and Ashish. The event has the honor of being inaugurated by a host of dignitaries, including CME Commandant Lt Gen A K Ramesh and PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

Staging an Exceptional Championship

Organising Secretary Col. R. Ramakrishnan extolled the ARN's unwavering support for rowing and its commendable history of hosting championships since its operational start in 2009. The championship will feature events in all seven Olympic disciplines for both men and women, with races over 2000 meters and 500 meters. Men will showcase their athletic prowess in single sculls, double sculls, coxless pairs, and coxless fours, while women will compete in single sculls, double sculls, coxless pairs, and coxless fours. To add to the excitement, a mixed double sculls event and a para-men single sculls event are also on the cards.

Unwavering Support from PCMC

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), co-hosting the event for the third consecutive year, has provided unwavering support, further bolstering the stature of the championship. Their involvement has ensured seamless coordination and execution, making the championship an event to remember.