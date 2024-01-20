38 Civilians Surrender Airguns in a Bid to Preserve Biodiversity in Lohit District

In an unprecedented move, a total of 38 civilians including a woman, in Lohit district, voluntarily surrendered their airguns as part of the 'Airgun Surrender Abhiyan' programme. On a Saturday, in a bid to preserve biodiversity, the Lohit and Anjaw forest divisions organized this remarkable initiative.

A Noble Cause For Biodiversity Conservation

Among the attendees of the programme were Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung and Tezu-Sunpura MLA Karikho Kri. They underscored the importance of biodiversity conservation, pointing out the alarming rate at which species are disappearing due to rampant hunting and indiscriminate killing of birds and wild animals. They stressed that initiatives such as the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan are pivotal in fostering environmental conservation.

Ecological Balance and Economic Benefits

Lohit District Commissioner (DC) Shashvat Saurabh applauded the initiative, remarking that it not only benefits wildlife and ecology but also bolsters the economy contingent upon it. MLA Kri echoed these sentiments, adding that the programme would contribute significantly to maintaining ecological balance and increasing public awareness.

Community Participation and International Recognition

The programme saw participation from several officials and community members, including the Conservator of Forests AT Damodar, Tezu ZPM Balong Tindya, Divisional Forest Officer Tobang Pertin, APMDTCL Chairman Mohesh Chai, Sunpura ZPM Ashem Chaitom, local leaders, students, and NGO representatives. The initiative also received international recognition, with UNESCO acknowledging the efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh government.