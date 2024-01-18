360 ONE WAM Posts 7.7% Profit Growth for Q4 2023; Approves Interim Dividend

360 ONE WAM, previously known as IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, has announced a year-on-year profit growth of 7.7% in the quarter ending December 2023. The profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs 194 crore, marking an increase from Rs 180 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Along with the rise in profits, the company also reported a significant 14% escalation in total revenue, which rose to Rs 467 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 410 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Financial Performance and Interim Dividend

In light of the firm's robust financial performance, the board of 360 ONE WAM has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share for its shareholders. The company's consolidated net sales stood at Rs 554.60 crore, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 9.77%. The standalone net sales witnessed a significant rise of 41.46% year over year, reaching Rs 67.59 crore.

Market Performance and Investment

The company's stock has been performing within a mid-range, and its Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) have been rated AA with a stable outlook. As of January 18, 2024, the market capitalization of the company stands at ₹23,306.17 Cr, with its share price being ₹641.25. The 52-week high and low figures for the company's shares were ₹734.35 and ₹395.60, respectively.

Future Plans and Strategy

360 ONE WAM's leadership, including its Founder, MD, and CEO, Karan Bhagat, expressed their continued commitment to seeking bottom-up investment opportunities. Their strategy focuses on expanding market reach, specifically intensifying domestic coverage in Tier 2 and 3 cities, and broadening client segments. The company has also been involved in various financial and asset management services, and it plans to continue its growth trajectory by making strategic acquisitions and launching innovative funds.