31,769 Students to Take on Class 10 Exams in Bhopal: A Dive into the Preparations

In the heart of India, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a significant event is on the horizon as a total of 31,769 students gear up to take the Class 10 examination orchestrated by the MP Board of Secondary Education. The clock is ticking, with the exams set to commence on Monday, the first challenge being the Hindi examination.

Striving For Fairness Amidst Probabilities of Malpractice

The Board, in its pledge to ensure integrity, has gone a step further by identifying and categorizing certain examination centers within the city based on the potential risk of malpractice. Specifically, six examination centers have been earmarked as sensitive, and ten as highly sensitive, implying a heightened probability of students resorting to unfair means to ace the exams. The city of Bhopal, in its expanse, houses a total of 103 examination centers.

Special Arrangements for Children with Special Needs

With a commitment to inclusivity, the MP Board has laid out special arrangements for children with special needs (CWSN) appearing for their class 10 board exams. These provisions range from additional time, writing assistants, access to computers or typewriters, and flexibility in subject choices. Further, the board has ensured that the premises are accessible, with ramps for wheelchair-bound students, and a relaxation in language requirements. These measures are a testament to the board's mission to provide equal opportunities and a fair environment for students with diverse challenges.

The Examination Timeline

The examination marathon begins tomorrow, February 5, 2024, and will reach its conclusion on February 28, 2024. As the city prepares for a significant academic event, one examination center that stands out is Chitransh Vidhya Niketan, located in the Nasirabad Tehsil of Berasia, all set to welcome its examinees.