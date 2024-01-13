en English
Automotive

2024 Toyota Fortuner Automatic 4X2: Continuing its Market Dominance

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
2024 Toyota Fortuner Automatic 4X2: Continuing its Market Dominance

In the world of premium full-size SUVs in India, the Toyota Fortuner remains an unshakeable pillar, with the 2024 model continuing to fortify its dominant position. A recent detailed video walkaround, released by The Car Show on YouTube, grants an in-depth look at the black Toyota Fortuner Automatic 4X2 variant, underscoring why it continues to reign supreme.

Exterior Aesthetics and Pricing

The 2024 Toyota Fortuner demands attention with its sleek LED headlights accompanied by Y-shaped LED DRLs, a commanding front grille, a silver skid plate, and LED fog lights. Its side profile is accentuated by 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome door handles, and electronically adjustable ORVMs for the 4X2 variants. The 4X4 variants, on the other hand, flaunt chrome alloy wheels. The rear design is as impressive, featuring a spoiler, full LED taillights, and a powered tailgate. The pricing ranges from Rs 33.43 lakh to Rs 51.44 lakh, with this black diesel automatic 4X2 variant tagged at Rs 38.31 lakh.

Interior Comfort and Features

Inside the Fortuner, luxury is a standard. The SUV is adorned with chamois-colored leather upholstery which adds a touch of elegance. For the driver’s convenience, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel with paddle shifters is provided. The 8-inch infotainment screen takes care of entertainment needs, while automatic climate control maintains a comfortable cabin environment.

Power and Performance

Underneath its robust exterior, the Fortuner is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that delivers a robust 205 PS and a hefty 500 Nm of torque. The automatic transmission variant, as featured in the video review, is the most sought-after in the Fortuner line-up, offering a seamless blend of power, performance, and convenience.

The 2024 Toyota Fortuner, with its comprehensive suite of features and commanding presence, continues to chart new paths in India’s premium full-size SUV market, a position it has held for many years and seems set to maintain for the foreseeable future.

Automotive India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

