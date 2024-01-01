2024 Bajaj Chetak: A New Contender in the Electric Scooter Market

In a bid to bolster its position in the electric two-wheeler market, Bajaj Auto has unveiled significant updates to its 2024 Chetak electric scooter. The new model, set to be introduced on January 9, promises enhanced features, better performance, and a more significant range. Among the noteworthy upgrades, the Chetak 2024 model is expected to achieve a higher top speed of 73 kmph, a considerable improvement from the current 63 kmph.

Improved Battery and Range

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak will be equipped with a larger 3.2 kWh battery pack, replacing the current 2.88 kWh battery. This upgrade is anticipated to boost the scooter’s range to 127 km on a single charge, up from the current 113 km range. Charging time for the new battery is expected to be around 4 hours and 30 minutes for a full charge.

Enhanced Features

Besides the increased battery capacity, the 2024 Chetak will also see an upgrade in its features. The current round LCD will be replaced with a new TFT screen, offering functionalities such as turn-by-turn navigation, tyre pressure monitoring system, remote lock/unlock, and Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, the under-seat storage is reported to be expanded to 21 litres, an increase from the existing 18 litres.

Aiming For a Competitive Edge

Known for its all-metal body, the 2024 model continues to uphold the build quality that Bajaj two-wheelers are renowned for. Nevertheless, the firm is not just resting on its laurels. With these upgrades, Bajaj aims to make the Chetak a stronger contender in the electric scooter market. The scooter is set to compete with rivals such as the TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Simple One, and Ola S1 Pro. As is customary with such upgrades, a price increase is expected with the latest enhancements.