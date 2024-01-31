2024 Audi Q7 Unveiled: A Blend of Advanced Technology and Luxury, Set for India Launch in 2025

The 2024 Audi Q7, a mid-size luxury SUV, has been unveiled, showcasing a host of advanced technological features and indicating its launch in India in 2025. The SUV, which first appeared in its second generation in 2015, and later underwent a significant facelift in 2020, continues to offer modern technology and design enhancements in its latest iteration.

Design Continuity with a Modern Twist

The new model maintains design continuity, flaunting similar dimensions and powertrain options as its predecessor. However, it stands out with fresh color options including Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red. The major changes are apparent in the revised front fascia, featuring a new pattern on the Singleframe grill, redesigned vertically laid-out corner air vents, and optional HD Matrix lighting with laser diodes that provide customizable daytime running light signatures.

Enhanced Features and Upgrades

Standard features of the 2024 Q7 include 19-inch alloy wheels, contrast stitching, aluminum roof rails, a rear-view camera, and parking assist. For those seeking a more premium experience, optional extras allow for upgrades like 22-inch alloy wheels. The interior remains largely unchanged but comes with an updated infotainment system supporting third-party apps like Spotify, enhancing the entertainment quotient during drives.

Engine Options and Performance

The 2024 Q7 offers two engine options: a 3.0L V6 petrol engine producing 335 bhp and a 3.0L V6 diesel engine available in two states of tune - 228 bhp and 282 bhp. For those seeking high performance, the SQ7 variant features a 4.0L 500 bhp V8 petrol engine and sports black exterior elements, a chin spoiler, and oval exhaust tips.

With its starting price in Europe being EUR 79,300, the 2024 Q7 is expected to carry a higher price tag in India, aligning with its positioning in the mid-size luxury SUV segment. As it arrives in India, it is set to compete with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, and Land Rover models.