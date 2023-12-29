en English
Business

2023: A Year of Activity for Sebi, Generative AI in Workplaces, E-commerce Rivalry, and Market Optimism

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:11 am EST
The year 2023 has witnessed an unprecedented increase in consulting activities, marking it as the busiest year for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the past two decades. Sebi’s public interaction peaked with the publication of 54 reports on diverse topics, from market infrastructure to finfluencers, subsequently leading to significant regulatory changes.

(Read Also: Indian Financial Market Hits Record Highs: A Roundup of Top Stories)

White-Collar Workforce and Generative AI

An ongoing discourse is challenging India’s white-collar workforce’s readiness to integrate Generative AI into their professional environment. This technological evolution poses significant implications on productivity and the overall work dynamics.

Competitive Strides in E-commerce

Flipkart and Amazon, the giants of Indian e-commerce, continue to vie for consumer attention, each devising strategies to outdo the other. Meanwhile, car dealers are leveraging December’s consumer-friendly climate to maintain profit margins despite offering attractive discounts.

Positive Trajectory in Financial Markets

Expectations are sky-high for a continued upswing in equities into 2024, building on the ‘Santa cheer’ experienced at year-end. A particular oil and gas stock has seen a noteworthy 80% rise in value over the past year, with analysts suggesting the rally is not yet over.

(Read Also: Anand Mahindra’s Witty Response to Audacious Twitter Request Goes Viral)

Global Tensions and Sports Developments

On the global front, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are actively engaged with Hamas in the Daraj Tuffah area, resulting in escalating tensions. In sports, South Africa has outperformed India in cricket by an innings and 32 runs.

Political and Economic Developments

Notable political and economic happenings include N Chandra’s warning about further disruptions and Kim Jong-un’s call for North Korea to ‘prepare for war’. Sachin Tendulkar’s significant increase in IPO investment has also grabbed attention. Additionally, India has scored a diplomatic victory in a Qatar-related case, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Priyanka Gandhi in connection with a land scam in Haryana.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

