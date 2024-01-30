199 Schools Across India Certified 'Green' by CSE at Annual Awards

On January 29, 2024, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in New Delhi, India, marked its annual Green Schools Awards by certifying 199 schools from across the nation as 'green.' A testament to the growing focus on environmental education, these awards shine a spotlight on schools that have made significant strides in creating environmentally friendly campuses and fostering environmental consciousness among their students.

The Green Schools Programme

The Green Schools Programme, now in its 19th year, is a flagship initiative by the CSE that encourages schools to conduct environmental audits. The purpose of these audits is to assess the effectiveness of their resource management strategies and to quantify the impact of their green practices. The programme is designed to be a hands-on learning experience, where students actively participate in sustainable practices, set goals for environmental improvement, and take ownership of their roles as stewards of the environment.

Recognizing Excellence in Environmental Education

The awards ceremony saw top honors going to 20 schools, highlighting their exceptional dedication to environmental education and preservation. Punjab was recognized as the best performing state, demonstrating strong leadership in environmental education. The Green Schools Programme assesses schools in six key areas: air, energy, food, land, water, and waste. This comprehensive approach ensures a holistic understanding of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices among students.

A Data-Driven Approach

The programme utilizes an analytics platform that collects over 600 data points to track environmental performance. This data-driven approach allows for transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement. Schools that consistently demonstrate commitment to environmental sustainability are recognized as Sterling Schools—a distinction given to those rated 'green' for five or more consecutive years. The awards also include categories for Changemaker Schools and Best Newcomers, further encouraging schools to strive for environmental excellence.

A Green School, as defined by the programme, is resource-efficient, meeting specific criteria in its operations and student engagement. By instilling environmental responsibility and promoting sustainable practices, these schools are empowering students to become agents of positive change—equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to navigate environmental challenges and build a sustainable future.