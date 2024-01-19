19 Young Achievers Set to Receive Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024

Nineteen prodigious children from across India are all set to be honored with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2024 for their remarkable contributions in various fields. The exceptional achievements of these young minds range from extraordinary acts of bravery to innovative thinking, artistic talent, and altruism. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards during a ceremony slated for Monday, 22nd January 2024.

Advertisment

Recognizing Young Achievers

The Ministry of Women and Child Development revealed the names of the 19 awardees, consisting of 9 boys and 10 girls hailing from 18 different States and Union Territories. This year, the list witnessed a notable inclusion of four children from the North East States. The recipients were selected for their outstanding feats in categories including Bravery, Science & Technology, Innovation, Social Service, Sports, and Art and Culture.

Heroic Deeds, Artistic Prowess, and Innovations

Advertisment

Among the awardees, the heart-wrenching act of bravery shown by twelve-year-old Aaditya Vijay Brahmane, who sacrificed his own life to save his cousins from drowning, stands out. His courage and selfless act of heroism will be recognized posthumously. Armaan Ubhrani, a whiz kid from Chhattisgarh, popularly known as the 'Google Math Boy', also features on the list. His exceptional mathematical skills have earned him this coveted award. Suhani Chauhan from Delhi, who invented 'SO-APT', a solar-powered agricultural vehicle designed to assist farmers, will be honored for her innovative thinking in the field of Science & Technology.

More Than Just An Award

The award is not just a recognition of these children's exceptional achievements but also an opportunity for them to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The awardees will also get a chance to participate in the Republic Day parade, marking their achievements on a national platform. Each recipient will receive a medal, certificate, and a citation booklet, signifying their exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

With the PMRBP, the Government of India aims to acknowledge and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of children aged between 5 to 18 years. It is a testament to the potential and capabilities of the young minds of India, who with their exceptional feats are shaping a brighter future for the nation.