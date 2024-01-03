en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

19 Applicants Eye Approval to Operate as Insurance Companies in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
19 Applicants Eye Approval to Operate as Insurance Companies in India

Intensifying competition in India’s insurance sector, 19 applicants, including Narayana Health Insurance, Paytm General Insurance, and Prudential Health Insurance, are currently vying for the green light to operate as insurance companies in the country. The application process, overseen by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), comprises three stages, each assessing different aspects of the prospective insurance company’s credibility and viability.

Stages of the Application Process

Narayana Health Insurance has already progressed to the R2 stage, the second phase of the application process. This stage evaluates the company’s shareholding pattern, product offerings, and the experience of its management. Furthermore, twelve other applicants are in the R1 stage, which involves an initial examination by the nodal departments. The remaining six applicants are set to obtain a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC). The NOC grants them the right to incorporate the term ‘Insurance’ in their official names with the Registrar of Companies.

Final Stage of Approval

After successfully navigating the R2 stage, applicants move on to the R3 stage. Here, they formally request the Certificate of Registration that will officially recognize them as Indian insurance companies. This stage is no mere formality, as IRDAI may request additional clarifications or documents and provide advice on compliance requirements to ensure complete transparency and adherence to regulatory guidelines.

Implications for India’s Insurance Market

An influx of new entrants in the insurance market, spurred by the recent increase in the foreign direct investment cap, is poised to catalyze market growth. The intensified competition could potentially lead to more diverse product offerings and improved services, ultimately benefiting the consumer. It also signifies the growing attractiveness of India’s insurance sector on a global scale, underscoring the country’s potential as a prominent insurance market.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Beyond Inc. Soars in Q4 2023; Concerns Loom Over Discounting Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

Future of Solar Energy in West Virginia: A Battle Over Net Metering Credits

By Justice Nwafor

Hi-Tech Pipes Limited Reports Strong Sales, Eyes Further Expansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Six Stocks Placed Under F&O Ban by NSE as OI Exceeds MWPL

By Rafia Tasleem

Bank of America Warns of Potential Bubble in Mega-Cap Growth Stocks ...
@Business · 1 min
Bank of America Warns of Potential Bubble in Mega-Cap Growth Stocks ...
heart comment 0
Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar

By Geeta Pillai

Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar
Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues

By Rizwan Shah

Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues
Bassett Furniture Industries: Struggling Amid Changing Industry Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Bassett Furniture Industries: Struggling Amid Changing Industry Dynamics
Daktronics Revenue Surges but Future Uncertainties Loom

By Nitish Verma

Daktronics Revenue Surges but Future Uncertainties Loom
Latest Headlines
World News
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
43 seconds
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
1 min
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
1 min
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
1 min
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
2 mins
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
2 mins
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
2 mins
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
2 mins
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
2 mins
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app