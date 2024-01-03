en English
Agriculture

16th Coimbatore Vizha: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
16th Coimbatore Vizha: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

In the vibrant city of Coimbatore, the 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha brought a wave of cultural celebration and unity. The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), a distinguished host of the festival, unveiled a 15-minute ‘sound and light’ show that painted the campus in an array of mesmerizing hues. The show, which was inaugurated by TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi and K. Madeswaran, Chairman of Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital, is set to become a daily spectacle at 6 p.m. until January 8.

‘Sound and Light’ – A Symphony of Culture

The ‘sound and light’ show at TNAU is more than just a visual treat; it is a symphony of culture and tradition. The show blends the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu with modern light effects, creating a unique sensory experience for the audience. This spectacle not only provides an enchanting evening to the attendees but also serves as a testament to the university’s commitment to promoting the region’s culture.

‘Orumai Payanam’ – A Journey of Unity

Among the numerous events of Coimbatore Vizha, ‘Orumai Payanam’ stands out for its profound message of unity and understanding. The event saw approximately 120 students from 20 educational institutions embarking on an interfaith tour of five places of worship within a 1.5 km radius in the city. From the sacred halls of St. Michael’s Church and Konniamman Temple to the serene spaces of Athar Jamaath Masjid, Gurudwara Singh Sabha, and Jain Temple, the participants explored the diverse religious landscape of Coimbatore, fostering a sense of unity and respect among them.

A Celebration of Diversity and Unity

The 16th Coimbatore Vizha exemplifies the city’s cultural richness and diversity. The events, whether it’s the captivating ‘sound and light’ show or the enlightening ‘Orumai Payanam’, serve as platforms for promoting unity, understanding, and mutual respect amongst the city’s inhabitants. As the festival continues to unfold, it brings with it a sense of togetherness, reinforcing the adage that diversity is indeed the strength of Indian culture.

Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

