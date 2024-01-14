13-Year Separation Ends in Joyous Reunion at Gangasagar Mela

It was a reunion of a lifetime at the Gangasagar Mela, a couple separated 13 years ago in the labyrinth of Kolkata found their way back to each other. Gurbari, 27, and her husband, Lalit Bareth, from Chhattisgarh, were lost in the chaos of the city after coming to Kolkata for medical treatment in 2010. The tumultuous journey saw Gurbari, who suffered from mental illness, found wandering near the city airport by the police, while their young son was placed in a shelter.

Long Road to Recovery

Gurbari’s mental health condition led her to the doors of Pavlov Hospital. As she embarked on the path to recovery, the police dug deep into her past, clinging onto her fragmented memories of brass utensil factories near Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh. Their relentless pursuit paid off when they traced her family, and a reunion was arranged.

A Testament of Undying Hope

Meanwhile, Lalit Bareth had embarked on his own quest for reunion. He had returned to Chhattisgarh without his wife and child, his heart heavy with their loss. Despite the passage of 13 years and his family’s insistence to move on and remarry, Bareth held onto hope. Each year, he would return to West Bengal during the Gangasagar Mela, in hopes of finding his lost family.

A New Beginning

The efforts of the police and Bareth’s unwavering faith culminated in an emotional reunion at the Gangasagar Mela. The family is currently in Kolkata, completing the necessary formalities before they can finally return to their home in Chhattisgarh. It is a testament to the power of hope and perseverance, a story that unfolded over 13 long years but ends with a joyous family, reunited at last.