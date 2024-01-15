en English
Asia

12th Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace: A Testament to Lord Buddha’s Teachings

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
The 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) is poised to commence on January 17th, to be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. This significant event, taking place over two days in the bustling city of New Delhi, India, is a testament to the enduring power of peace and harmony promoted through Buddhist principles.

The ABCP: A Beacon for Peace

Established in 1969, the ABCP has grown into a voluntary movement of Buddhists across Asia, tirelessly working to foster peace, social and economic progress, justice, and human dignity. Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju is set to grace the opening ceremony, adding an extra layer of prestige to the event. The organization coordinates its efforts through its headquarters in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and national centers dispersed across major Asian Buddhist countries.

Recognition and Contributions

The ABCP’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The United Nations, in recognition of its contributions to peace, has not only accredited the organization as an NGO but also bestowed upon it the title of ‘Peace Messenger’. This title is a mark of the organization’s unwavering commitment to promoting the teachings of Lord Buddha on peace and universal humanity.

New Regional Coordination Office

The convening of the General Assembly will also mark another milestone for the ABCP. The inauguration of a regional coordination office in the sacred city of Bodhgaya is scheduled for January 19th. The assembly will witness participants from member countries and special invitees, all converging with the unified goal of propagating the peace and universal humanity teachings of Lord Buddha.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

