11th Century Jain Sculptures Unearthed in Varuna Town, Mysuru District

In the quaint town of Varuna, nestled within the Mysuru district, an unsuspecting drainage excavation on Ambedkar Road has led to a remarkable archaeological find. Unearthed from a depth of three feet, workers stumbled upon three Jain sculptures, dating back to the 11th century AD, breathing life into the pages of India’s historical narrative and offering a tangible touch to a bygone era.

Unveiling the Artifacts

The archaeological finds comprise an idol of the goddess Kushmandini Devi and two distinct sculptures representing Jain Tirthankaras. The significance of this discovery is manifold, resonating with historical, religious, and cultural chords. These artifacts, despite their wear and tear, stand as silent yet eloquent testimonies to the rich tradition, craftsmanship, and religious ethos of the era they were born in.

Jainism’s Legacy in India

Jainism has left an indelible mark on India’s socio-cultural landscape for centuries. The discovery of these sculptures not only underscores the prominence of Jainism during the 11th century but also adds a new chapter to the understanding of religious art during this period. It underscores the fact that Varuna town, and by extension the Mysuru district, was a cradle of Jain cultural and religious activities.

Preserving the Past for the Future

The unearthed sculptures are now safely housed in the museum at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalay (IGRMS) on Irwin Road, Mysuru. The recovery of such ancient artifacts offers a tangible connection to the historical narrative of the region and is a matter of great interest not just for historians and archaeologists but for anyone passionate about cultural preservation. The discovery reiterates the importance of safeguarding the past as we stride into the future.

