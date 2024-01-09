en English
Asia

India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s 46th Session

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s 46th Session

In a significant development on the global cultural landscape, India is poised to chair and host the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. The session is scheduled to take place in India’s capital, New Delhi, from July 21 to 31, 2024.

India’s Historic Moment

This marks the first time that India will lead and convene the committee, an opportunity that positions the country to actively contribute to the preservation and recognition of cultural and natural heritage sites on a global scale. Vishal V Sharma, serving as the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, made the announcement on January 9, 2024.

UNESCO World Heritage Committee: An Overview

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, an essential part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, convenes annually. It comprises representatives from 21 member states, and its primary function is to oversee the inclusion or removal of properties from the esteemed World Heritage List. As the chair, India, elected as the Chairperson of the Bureau for the upcoming session, will have a remarkable influence on framing policies and highlighting its rich cultural and historical heritage.

India’s Cultural Footprint

India, home to 42 World Heritage Sites, stands at a critical juncture where its role as the chairman will offer the chance to advocate for the inclusion of more sites or cultural elements in the World Heritage list. This event signifies a substantial milestone for the country, further elevating its standing on the global cultural stage.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

