India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s 46th Session

In a significant development on the global cultural landscape, India is poised to chair and host the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. The session is scheduled to take place in India’s capital, New Delhi, from July 21 to 31, 2024.

India’s Historic Moment

This marks the first time that India will lead and convene the committee, an opportunity that positions the country to actively contribute to the preservation and recognition of cultural and natural heritage sites on a global scale. Vishal V Sharma, serving as the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, made the announcement on January 9, 2024.

UNESCO World Heritage Committee: An Overview

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, an essential part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, convenes annually. It comprises representatives from 21 member states, and its primary function is to oversee the inclusion or removal of properties from the esteemed World Heritage List. As the chair, India, elected as the Chairperson of the Bureau for the upcoming session, will have a remarkable influence on framing policies and highlighting its rich cultural and historical heritage.

India’s Cultural Footprint

India, home to 42 World Heritage Sites, stands at a critical juncture where its role as the chairman will offer the chance to advocate for the inclusion of more sites or cultural elements in the World Heritage list. This event signifies a substantial milestone for the country, further elevating its standing on the global cultural stage.