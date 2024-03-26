India Seeks Ocean Mining Rights Amid China's Presence, Targets Cobalt-Rich Seafloor

Earlier this month, India made a strategic move by applying to the International Seabed Authority (ISBA) for exploration rights in two significant areas of the Indian Ocean not under its direct jurisdiction. This bold step, particularly focused on the cobalt-rich Afanasy Nikitin Seamount (AN Seamount), signals India's intent to assert its presence in a region with reported Chinese reconnaissance activities. This application has stirred the waters, especially since Sri Lanka has previously claimed rights to the same area under different legal frameworks.

Strategic Move in Oceanic Exploration

India's application to the ISBA marks a pivotal moment in its maritime ambitions, aiming to secure a foothold in the resource-rich expanses of the Indian Ocean. The AN Seamount, a significant structural feature in the Central Indian Basin, is known for its abundant deposits of cobalt, nickel, manganese, and copper. However, the path to exploration is fraught with legal and diplomatic challenges, not least of which is the potential overlap with Sri Lanka's territorial claims.

Geopolitical Tensions and Environmental Concerns

The backdrop of India's application is a complex tapestry of geopolitical maneuvers and environmental considerations. With China's increasing maritime activities in the region, India's move is seen as a counterbalance to assert its interests and secure access to critical resources. However, the environmental impact of deep-sea mining cannot be overlooked, with numerous voices raising concerns about the potential damage to delicate oceanic ecosystems.

Anticipating the Future

As India awaits a final decision from the ISBA, expected later this year, the international community watches closely. The outcome will not only influence India's capabilities in oceanic resource extraction but also set precedents for international maritime law and the global race for deep-sea minerals. With India also staking claims in the Carlsberg Ridge for polymetallic sulphides, its ambitions in the Indian Ocean are clear, albeit clouded by environmental and geopolitical uncertainties.

As this narrative unfolds, the quest for control over the ocean's hidden treasures highlights a new frontier in international relations and environmental stewardship. India's bold steps in the Indian Ocean could redefine the boundaries of resource exploration, amidst the shadows of competition and the specter of ecological impact.