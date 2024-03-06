India-Japan Forge Deeper Ties: Strategic Partnership to Navigate Global Challenges

Lauding the robust partnership between India and Japan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the countries' commitment to a "special strategic and global partnership" during his visit to Tokyo. The announcement came amidst discussions aimed at addressing the current volatile global order and fostering a multipolar Asia that champions freedom, openness, and a rules-based order.

Strengthening Strategic Ties

During the Raisina Roundtable organized by the Observer Research Foundation in Tokyo, Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, deliberated on their countries' roles in maintaining a balanced global order. With Japan's strategic location in Asia and India's rapidly growing influence, both nations view their partnership as pivotal in promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. This dialogue is part of Jaishankar's visit from March 6-8, which also includes the 16th India-Japan Foreign Minister's Strategic Dialogue focusing on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

Complimentary Economic Visions

Economic cooperation forms a cornerstone of the India-Japan relationship, with both nations keen on enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Tadashi Maeda of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms in India, including the GST introduction and labor law simplification, as steps that have made the country more attractive to Japanese investors. Takeshi Niinami, CEO of Suntory, highlighted the growing interest among Japanese companies in India, driven by the expanding middle class and the Indian government's incentive schemes for foreign investment.

Future Collaborations and Challenges

As India and Japan continue to deepen their strategic and economic ties, the focus remains on achieving mutual benefits and addressing common challenges. The cooperation extends beyond bilateral relations, with both nations playing significant roles in regional frameworks like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), alongside the United States and Australia. This partnership is crucial in navigating the complexities of the global order, ensuring the Indo-Pacific remains free, open, and inclusive.

As the world watches, the evolving India-Japan partnership stands as a testament to the power of strategic cooperation in shaping a stable global future. With shared goals and complementary strengths, India and Japan's alliance is poised to make significant strides in promoting regional peace, security, and prosperity.