India Calls for Strengthening Supply Chains in the Indian Ocean Region

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, delivered a compelling address at the seventh Indian Ocean Conference in Perth, Australia, emphasizing the urgent need to strengthen and safeguard supply chains in the region. The conference, themed 'Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean', took place on February 9, 2024.

Supply-Side Risks: A Global Challenge

During his speech, Jaishankar highlighted the global supply-side risks, citing over-concentration of manufacturing and technology as significant contributing factors. He pointed to China's supply chain, critical for raw minerals used in various industries, as an example that has been affected by the pandemic, the US-China trade war, and geopolitical unrest.

Jaishankar's message was clear: nations must consider diversifying production across more geographies to reduce vulnerabilities. He advocated for collective self-alliance among nations in the Indian Ocean region to build reliable and resilient supply chains.

Regional Mechanisms and Cooperation

Jaishankar referenced various regional mechanisms, such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the Indian Ocean Commission, and the Indo-Pacific initiatives, that aim to foster cooperation and stability in the region. He emphasized the importance of addressing threats to maritime traffic, piracy, terrorism, freedom of navigation, and the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

In the digital era, trust and transparency have become paramount, particularly with the rise of artificial intelligence. Jaishankar highlighted the significance of these values in building and maintaining robust supply chains.

Resilience in the Face of Disruptive Events

Jaishankar called for resilience in the face of disruptive events and global crises like those related to fuel, food, and fertilizers. He emphasized the need for nations to reflect on pursuing more collective self-alliance to avoid vulnerability.

The conference saw the participation of ministerial delegations from over 22 countries and various other global leaders. Following his address, Jaishankar discussed bilateral strategic ties, the Indo-Pacific region, and global topics with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong.

As the world navigates an increasingly complex and interconnected landscape, Jaishankar's message serves as a call to action for nations to work together in building a stable and sustainable Indian Ocean region. The time to invest in reliable and resilient supply chains is now.