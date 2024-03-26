India Backs Philippines in Maritime Dispute with China, Boosts Bilateral Ties

On March 26, 2024, in Manila, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar of India and his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, underscored the growing partnership between their nations amidst the Philippines' ongoing maritime disputes with China. Jaishankar's firm reiteration of India's support for the Philippines' sovereignty marks a significant stance in the geopolitical dynamics of the South China Sea.

Strengthening Strategic Ties

During their meeting, Jaishankar and Manalo explored various avenues for deeper cooperation, including defense and security. This dialogue is a testament to the evolving relationship between India and the Philippines, aiming for a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific region. India's commitment to supporting the Philippines in its sovereignty battles highlights a mutual understanding of the importance of national integrity and regional stability.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

The discussions also covered potential expansions in trade, investment, and maritime cooperation, reflecting a broader agenda beyond immediate security concerns. The engagement between the two nations extends into their involvement with ASEAN, with the Philippines poised to become India's country coordinator later in the year. This role promises to further solidify the partnership, offering a platform for India to engage more closely with Southeast Asian nations.

Implications for Regional Stability

The support from India comes at a crucial time for the Philippines as it navigates its territorial disputes with China. India's stance not only strengthens bilateral relations with the Philippines but also sends a clear message about its view on sovereignty and international law. This development could have significant implications for the geopolitical landscape of the region, potentially influencing other nations' strategies and alliances.