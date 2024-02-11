India and Mongolia's Greenfield Oil Refinery Project Nears Completion

India and Mongolia's ambitious greenfield oil refinery project in South Gobi, funded by a $1.2 billion line of credit from India, is making steady progress despite minor delays. Mongolia's ambassador to India, Dambajav Ganbold, recently affirmed that the project is on track to be operational by 2026.

A Testament to Enduring Relations

The refinery project, initially announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mongolia in 2015, is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. "It is crucial for our relations, and we eagerly look forward to its completion," said Ganbold, acknowledging the minor setbacks from the Indian side in delivering products for the refinery's construction.

The project's primary objective is to reduce Mongolia's reliance on Russian oil imports. Once completed, the refinery will have a production capacity of 30,000 barrels per day or 1.5 million tonnes annually, meeting the nation's demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 1.5-year delay in the refinery's construction. "The work on the refinery project is going well. Because of COVID, it has been delayed by one and a half years. We believe that it will be operational by 2026," Ganbold affirmed.

Deepening Cultural and Economic Ties

Beyond the oil refinery project, the cultural and economic ties between India and Mongolia are also strengthening. Mongolia anticipates a significant visit by the Indian Prime Minister in 2025, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

"We expect our President to visit India in the second half of this year, and we will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2025. Therefore, we hope Prime Minister Modi will visit Mongolia to commemorate this milestone and the 10th anniversary of his first trip," the ambassador said.

Recently, Ganbold, accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Meenakshi Lekhi, unveiled the song "Duur," marking the first musical collaboration between India and Mongolia. The song, featuring renowned Indian singer Mohit Chauhan and Mongolian artist Baataraj Erdenetsogt, symbolizes the deepening cultural ties between the two nations.

"I believe this is a great fusion and a promising start," said the ambassador. "We believe the Dragon Year will bring us closer. Indeed, the sky's the limit."

Unlocking Economic Potential

Ganbold also underscored the potential for deepening economic cooperation between India and Mongolia, particularly in tourism, agriculture, and the mineral sector. "Indian businesses can come to Mongolia for minerals, especially rare earth elements crucial for telephones," he noted.

Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju echoed similar sentiments about strengthening bonds beyond official channels, highlighting the spiritual connection between India and Mongolia. "Diplomatic relations are limited to formalities, and true friendship comes from informal events, like music, entertainment, and other cultural and social activities," Rijiju emphasized.

As the refinery project moves towards completion, the deepening ties between India and Mongolia promise a future of mutual growth and cooperation. The refinery, once operational, will not only reduce Mongolia's dependence on Russian oil imports but also serve as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.