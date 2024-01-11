en English
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
November 24, 1944 marked a pivotal moment in World War II. The Twentieth Air Force initiated its first bombing raid over Tokyo, with the Nakajima Aircraft Engine Factory at Musashino as their primary target. Yet, the mission was anything but flawless. Out of the 110 B-29 Superfortress bombers that departed from Saipan, only 87 reached Tokyo’s vicinity. Furthermore, a mere 24 managed to attack the factory, reflecting the daunting challenges the mission faced.

Mounting Challenges

Several factors conspired to hinder the mission’s success. Mechanical failures on the B-29s, coupled with adverse weather conditions and high-speed winds, compromised the bombing accuracy to a severe degree. Of the 240 bombs dropped, only 48 hit the factory area. The impact on the facility was minimal – a mere 2.4 percent of machinery and 1 percent of buildings were affected.

Japanese Resistance

The Japanese response was fierce, albeit disorganized. Small groups of fighters scrambled to intercept the B-29s. The ‘Dauntless Dotty’, piloted by Major Robert K. Morgan and Brigadier General Emmett O’Donnell, Jr., faced attacks but sustained no significant damage. Despite Japanese efforts, only one B-29 was lost, brought down by a Japanese fighter’s daring ramming maneuver.

Exaggerated Claims and Realities

Following the mission, US bombers reported inflated numbers of enemy fighters shot down. These claims were later adjusted to five destroyed and nine damaged. The mission’s shortcomings underscored the challenges of unescorted high-altitude bombing. Mechanical and fuel issues posed greater threats to US bombers than the Japanese defenses. This pattern of inaccurate bombing and ineffective resistance would persist for the next three months. It demonstrated both Tokyo’s industrial resilience and the limitations of strategic bombing campaigns at the time.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

