en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
World

In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023

In the year 2023, the world mourned the loss of several influential figures spanning various fields, including entertainment, politics, sports, activism, and whistleblowing. Among the remarkable personalities who left an indelible mark on history are Harry Belafonte, Silvio Berlusconi, Jim Brown, Rosalynn Carter, and Daniel Ellsberg.

Harry Belafonte: The Voice of Civil Rights

Harry Belafonte, a notable figure in the realms of music and civil rights activism, passed away at the age of 96. As a ground-breaking Black artist, Belafonte was the first to win a Tony Award, and an Emmy as a producer. He completed the rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony), a testament to his profound impact on the entertainment industry. Beyond his artistic endeavors, Belafonte was a staunch supporter of Martin Luther King Jr. and was instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement, notably organizing the March on Washington.

Silvio Berlusconi: The Controversial Tycoon of Italy

Silvio Berlusconi, a media mogul and former Prime Minister of Italy, died at the age of 86. Known for his populist rhetoric and embroiled in scandals and corruption charges, Berlusconi’s political tenure was filled with controversy. Notably, he led Italy during the tumultuous period of the 2008 financial crisis and was eventually ousted in 2011. Yet, despite his legal entanglements, Berlusconi made a remarkable political comeback and served in Italy’s Senate until his demise.

Jim Brown: The Greatest Running Back

Jim Brown, often hailed as the greatest running back in football history, passed away at 87. Following a dominant career in the NFL, he transitioned into acting, carving out a successful career in Hollywood. Brown was also a vocal civil rights activist, supporting Muhammad Ali’s objection to the Vietnam War and passionately advocating for disadvantaged youth.

Rosalynn Carter: Advocate for Mental Health and Women’s Rights

The world bid goodbye to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died at the age of 96. Renowned for her advocacy work in mental health, elderly care, and women’s rights, Carter played a pivotal role in the enactment of the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980. Alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, she continued to champion humanitarian causes through the Carter Center.

Daniel Ellsberg: An Icon of Whistleblowing

Military analyst Daniel Ellsberg, the man who famously leaked the Pentagon Papers, also passed away in 2023. His actions unveiled government deception about the Vietnam War, leading to a seismic shift in public perception and a landmark Supreme Court decision on press freedom. Ellsberg’s legacy as a whistleblower is remembered as a pivotal moment in American history.

0
World
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Atul Auto Reports 16.4% Increase in Total Auto Sales

By Rafia Tasleem

Israel Plans to Regain Control of Gaza Strip's Border Corridor Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Ladysmith Flooding: A Community in Crisis Amidst Rising Death Toll

By Israel Ojoko

Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rise in Youth Criminal Activity in Northeast Delhi: A Disturbing Trend ...
@Crime · 52 seconds
Rise in Youth Criminal Activity in Northeast Delhi: A Disturbing Trend ...
heart comment 0
Eicher Motors Reports 11.1% Sales Increase in December, Reflecting Growth in Commercial Vehicle Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Eicher Motors Reports 11.1% Sales Increase in December, Reflecting Growth in Commercial Vehicle Market
Coronation Street New Year Drama: Gaskell Brothers Stir Up Chaos

By BNN Correspondents

Coronation Street New Year Drama: Gaskell Brothers Stir Up Chaos
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring

By Salman Akhtar

Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring
Mixed Results for Hollywood’s 2023 Box Office: ‘Wonka’ Leads the Pack

By BNN Correspondents

Mixed Results for Hollywood's 2023 Box Office: 'Wonka' Leads the Pack
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification
52 seconds
Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring
1 min
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
2 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
4 mins
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
4 mins
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
4 mins
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
Warren Foegele's Five-Point Game Propels Edmonton Oilers to Victory
4 mins
Warren Foegele's Five-Point Game Propels Edmonton Oilers to Victory
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
10 mins
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
11 mins
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
2 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
24 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
45 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
55 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
58 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 hours
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app