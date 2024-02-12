ILO's New Labour Standard: A Game-Changer for Informal Apprenticeships in Developing Nations

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is shining a spotlight on informal apprenticeships, a vital pathway for skill acquisition among young people in developing nations. Despite often being overlooked, these apprenticeships frequently outnumber participants in formal technical and vocational education and training programs.

A New ILO Labour Standard: A Beacon of Hope for Informal Apprenticeships

Recognizing the importance of informal apprenticeships, the ILO has recently introduced a new labour standard aimed at enhancing their quality. The standard emphasizes the need to fortify training and learning in the informal economy, a sector that has long been neglected in terms of skill development.

"The new ILO standard is a game-changer," says Yasser Ali, a technical specialist on skills development. "It acknowledges the critical role of informal apprenticeships and provides a framework for improving the training and learning experience for millions of young people."

Strengthening Apprenticeships in the Informal Economy: A Multifaceted Approach

According to Ali, there are several measures required to enhance apprenticeships in the informal sector. These include:

Recognition of prior learning: Formal recognition of the skills and knowledge acquired through informal apprenticeships can boost the confidence and employability of young people.

Improved working conditions: Ensuring decent working conditions and fair wages for apprentices is crucial for attracting and retaining talent in the informal sector.

Access to financing: Providing financial support to both apprentices and trainers can help offset the costs associated with skill development and improve the overall quality of training.

Yasser Ali: A Voice for Change in the Informal Apprenticeship Landscape

In a recent podcast available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, Ali discusses the challenges and opportunities presented by informal apprenticeships in the developing world. He also shares his insights on the ILO's new labour standard and its potential impact on the lives of young people.

As Ali explains, "The new ILO standard represents a significant step forward in recognizing the value of informal apprenticeships. However, its success will ultimately depend on the commitment and collaboration of governments, employers, and workers to implement it effectively."

For millions of young people in the developing world, informal apprenticeships offer a lifeline to skill acquisition and economic empowerment. With the ILO's new labour standard and the concerted efforts of stakeholders, the future of these apprenticeships looks brighter than ever.

In the ever-evolving landscape of skill development, the importance of upgrading training and learning in informal apprenticeships cannot be overstated. As we move forward, let us remember the transformative power of knowledge and the potential of young people to shape our tomorrow.