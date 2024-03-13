ILO Urges Global Policies for Domestic Workers' Rights Amid Care Crisis

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has spotlighted the critical yet often overlooked role of domestic workers in the global care economy, advocating for enhanced labour rights and social protection. This call to action comes at a pivotal moment when the demand for care services is surging worldwide, driven by ageing populations and escalating care needs.

Global Care Crisis and the Role of Domestic Workers

Domestic workers, primarily women, constitute a significant portion of the global workforce, offering essential care services that enable other sectors to thrive. Despite their integral role, these workers frequently face inadequate social protection and labour rights, a gap the ILO aims to close. The organisation's recent report underscores the necessity of incorporating domestic workers into care policies to ensure quality care provision and uphold their rights at work.

Challenges and Discrimination Faced

Domestic workers, especially those with migration backgrounds or belonging to ethnic or indigenous groups, encounter heightened discrimination and limited access to essential services such as maternity protection and childcare. The ILO's analysis reveals a dire need for policy reforms to address these disparities, ensuring domestic workers worldwide can work with dignity and security.

The Path Forward: Investment and Policy Reform

With demographic shifts indicating a sharp increase in care needs, the ILO projects the care economy's potential for significant job creation while advancing gender equality. Strategic investment in the care sector, coupled with comprehensive policy reform, could transform care jobs into desirable opportunities, attracting a broader workforce and ultimately contributing to a more equitable global economy.

As the global community grapples with these challenges, the ILO's advocacy for domestic workers' rights shines a light on the urgent need for systemic change. Addressing the care crisis requires a concerted effort from governments, employers, and workers' organisations alike, aiming to forge a future where care work is valued and protected across the globe.