en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

The year 2024 has been ushered in with a dazzling array of celebrations across the globe. Iconic buildings, skyscrapers, and historical monuments were bathed in light, serving not only as a visual spectacle but also as a symbol of collective hope and joy. The tradition of illuminating landmarks on New Year’s eve is a cherished one, creating a festive atmosphere that is enjoyed by both locals and tourists alike.

Global Celebrations Mark the Arrival of 2024

From Auckland to New York City, millions joined in the festivities, welcoming the new year with grandeur. New Zealand and Sydney were among the first major cities to ring in 2024, their sky lit up with stunning fireworks displays. An estimated one million people congregated in New York City’s Times Square, with the event unfolding smoothly under the watchful eyes of over a thousand officers and drones ensuring safety. The NYE Wishing Wall, a tradition allowing celebrants to write down their wishes for the new year, added a personal touch to the celebrations.

Cultural Expressions of Welcoming a New Year

Across Asia, revelers celebrated the countdown to midnight with fireworks and brightly lit signs, offering a hopeful start to 2024. In Japan, temple bells rang out, while celebrations in China were relatively modest, focusing on economic recovery. In Taipei, Taiwan, the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper was the focal point for a grand fireworks display. Thousands of revelers in Mumbai, India, watched the sunset over the Arabian Sea, while in London, over 100,000 people gathered along the River Thames for the annual fireworks display.

Unity in Celebration Amid Global Challenges

The joyous arrival of 2024 also unfolded against a backdrop of global challenges. In France, a multidimensional light show was projected onto the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and in the Vatican, Pope Francis reflected on 2023 as a year defined by hardships of war, extending prayers for various populations. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin both addressed their nations amid ongoing conflicts. Despite these somber notes, the universal spirit of looking forward to the future with renewed energy and aspirations was palpable in the global celebrations.

0
Travel & Tourism World
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hyderabad Police Announce Traffic Diversions for Numaish Exhibition

By Rafia Tasleem

Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

By Rafia Tasleem

London and Edinburgh Usher in 2024 with Grand Firework Displays

By BNN Correspondents

Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Marrakech Holiday Nightmare: Liza Carmel's Disastrous Experience with ...
@Morocco · 26 mins
Marrakech Holiday Nightmare: Liza Carmel's Disastrous Experience with ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Multilayered Maze of Marijuana Laws and Air Travel

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Multilayered Maze of Marijuana Laws and Air Travel
Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year Fireworks

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year Fireworks
The UK Paves the Way for Frictionless Travel with ‘Intelligent Border’ System

By BNN Correspondents

The UK Paves the Way for Frictionless Travel with 'Intelligent Border' System
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Facing Modern Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Facing Modern Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
2 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
3 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
4 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
4 mins
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
4 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
5 mins
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
5 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
6 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
8 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
11 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
31 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
34 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
37 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
46 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
49 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
2 hours
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app