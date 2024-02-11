IIT Bhubaneswar's 100 Cube Start-up Initiative: A New Era of Innovation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the '100 Cube Start-up initiative' at IIT Bhubaneswar on Sunday, likening it to the historic Konark Temple. This transformative initiative aims to create 100 start-ups, each with a valuation of Rs 100 crore by the 100th Anniversary of Odisha in 2036.

A New Konark Temple of Innovation

During the launch, Pradhan drew parallels between the ancient Konark Temple and the new IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park, stating that both are reflections of society's collective 'object of human pursuit'. He emphasized that higher educational institutions will find solutions to the world's problems, and the 100 Cube initiative is a small part of this grand vision.

The Union Minister commended the growing start-up ecosystem in India, particularly in Odisha, where 40 percent of start-ups are led by women. He urged collaboration and support from all stakeholders to nurture and expand this ecosystem. He appealed to all Odias to extend their cooperation and play a big brother's role in handholding the startup ecosystem of Odisha.

Empowering the Next Generation

Pradhan highlighted the importance of mentoring in the start-up ecosystem and suggested teachers to become mentors and partners in these ventures. He envisioned a bright future with new ideas, innovation, and dynamism among the young entrepreneurs.

Speaking about the increasing number of girl students in higher education, Pradhan mentioned a 32 percent increase in enrollment in the last decade. He also noted that 43 percent of female students are in STEM education in India, the highest number in the world. "This is our country, and this is women-led development," he added.

Strategic Collaborations and Infrastructure Development

IIT Bhubaneswar signed MoUs with 16 companies to build strategic collaborations for achieving the 100 Cube objective. During the event, Ranjit Rath, CMD, Oil India Limited, handed over grant cheques worth Rs 3.5 crore to four start-ups incubated by IIT Bhubaneswar.

The Minister also officially inaugurated the 1500-seater auditorium hosting the event and laid the e-foundation for infrastructure projects worth Rs 450 crore. Prior to the launching ceremony, parallel technical workshops for faculty and start-ups were conducted by faculty heads of research parks of IITs, industrialists, and venture capitalists.

The event was attended by dignitaries from various countries, representatives of big corporate houses, vice-chancellors of different universities, heads of national research institutions, startup founders, and IIT faculty members and students.

As the 100 Cube Start-up initiative takes off at IIT Bhubaneswar, the vision of creating a robust start-up ecosystem in Odisha by 2036 gains momentum. With the support of academia, industry, and the government, the state's young entrepreneurs are poised to lead the way in innovation and contribute significantly to India's development.