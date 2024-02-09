IID Announces Changes to Power Bills: Workshops Scheduled to Assist Residents

In a significant shift, the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has announced changes to power bills, affecting residents in its service area. To help navigate these modifications, the district is conducting a series of workshops from February 20 to February 29.

Advertisment

Workshops to Assist with Bill Changes

The IID, a vital provider of power in the region, is introducing changes to its power bills. In response to this alteration, the district has organized a series of workshops across multiple locations. These sessions aim to guide residents through the new billing structure and address any concerns or queries they may have.

The workshops will be held in Calexico, El Centro, Brawley, Mecca, La Quinta, and Indio. The El Centro workshop will also be accessible via livestream and playback on iid.com, ensuring that everyone, regardless of location, can participate and stay informed.

Advertisment

Dates and Locations

The workshops are scheduled as follows:

Calexico: February 20

El Centro: February 22 and 27

Brawley: February 23

Mecca: February 24

La Quinta: February 25

Indio: February 29

Advertisment

Stay Informed, Stay Ahead

The IID encourages all residents to attend these workshops. By understanding the changes to their power bills, they can better manage their expenses and avoid any unexpected surprises.

For those unable to attend in person, the livestream and playback options for the El Centro workshop provide a convenient solution. Residents are advised to visit iid.com for further details and to access the online resources.

Advertisment

As the IID transitions to its new billing system, these workshops serve as invaluable tools for residents to stay informed and prepared. The district's commitment to transparency and customer service is evident in its efforts to ensure a smooth transition for all.

In the face of change, knowledge is power. The upcoming workshops offer residents the opportunity to arm themselves with the information they need to navigate their power bills with confidence.

With the workshops just around the corner, the Imperial Irrigation District stands ready to assist its residents in understanding the changes to their power bills. Through these sessions, the district reaffirms its dedication to providing not just power, but also clarity and support to its valued customers.