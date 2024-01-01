en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iceland

Volcano Tourism: The Thrill of Earth’s Fiery Spectacles

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Volcano Tourism: The Thrill of Earth’s Fiery Spectacles

Volcano tourism, an audacious blend of adventure and natural marvels, is sweeping the globe, drawing thousands to regions like Iceland and Indonesia. The recent decline in lava flows from an eruption near Iceland’s Grindavik town has left many, including tourist Hazel Lane, craving the phenomenal sight. Despite this temporary lull, Iceland, with its arsenal of over 30 active volcanoes, remains a coveted destination for thrill-seekers.

Impact on Local Tourism

Local tour agencies, such as Troll Expeditions, initially experienced a dip in bookings due to the pre-eruption tremors. However, the actual eruption sparked a fresh wave of interest among tourists. The current decrease in volcanic activity has also assuaged fears of travel disruptions, reminiscent of those triggered by the 2010 Eyjafjallajkull eruption.

Risks and Rewards of Volcano Tourism

Volcanic eruptions, although often predictable, carry inherent risks. The recent fatal eruption of Indonesia’s Marapi volcano underscores this fact. Yet, proper risk management and reliance on expert advice from authorities and experienced guides can significantly minimize these risks.

What Lies Ahead?

Iceland’s former president, Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, hinted at another eruption on the horizon, advising visitors to stay alert. The Icelandic Metrological Office corroborates this prediction, reporting continued magma accumulation under the Reykjanes peninsula, indicative of potential renewed activity.

0
Iceland Travel & Tourism
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Ebb and Flow of Volcano Tourism in Iceland

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Iceland's Volcano Eruption: A Spectacle of Nature, A Catalyst for Concern

By Nimrah Khatoon

Iceland's Volcanic Eruption: A Spectacle of Nature's Power and Challenges

By Nimrah Khatoon

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 1 day
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
36 seconds
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
45 seconds
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
1 min
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
1 min
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
2 mins
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
Rare Instance of Acinic Cell Carcinoma of the Breast Documented
3 mins
Rare Instance of Acinic Cell Carcinoma of the Breast Documented
Mumbai Infant Overcomes Rare Lung Condition, Reaching Developmental Milestones
3 mins
Mumbai Infant Overcomes Rare Lung Condition, Reaching Developmental Milestones
Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi
5 mins
Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi
Free Vaccinations Now Available at Pharmacies in the Hunter Region
5 mins
Free Vaccinations Now Available at Pharmacies in the Hunter Region
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
22 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
26 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
44 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
58 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app