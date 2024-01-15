Volcanic Eruption Engulfs Fagradalsfjall Region in Iceland, Buildings on Fire

On Sunday, the tranquil town of Grindavik in the south-west region of Iceland was shaken by a volcanic eruption at Fagradalsfjall, marking the second occurrence in under a month. This event triggered an evacuation of the community on the prior day, following a surge in seismic activity. The initial eruption unfolded at 8 am, with a crack appearing approximately 450 meters from the town, spewing lava towards the unsuspecting settlement.

Unanticipated Fissure Formation

Despite the relentless efforts of the authorities to divert the lava’s path from the first fissure using barriers made from earth and rock, a second fissure emerged unexpectedly around noon at the town’s periphery. The eruption, although less voluminous than the previous one, was powerful enough to breach the defensive walls constructed around the volcano. This led to the lava moving ominously towards Grindavik, a town which was previously evacuated by Icelandic authorities in November 2023.

Under the Threat of Lava Flow

As the glowing orange lava flowed into the edge of the town, at least three homes were engulfed in fire. The eruption led to a temporary suspension of electricity and hot and cold water supply in Grindavik, although operations at Keflavik Airport continued as normal. While the eruption is not expected to release large amounts of ash into the air, further volcanic activity is anticipated in the coming days. This could prompt transport disruptions, block highways, and lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Continued Volcanic Activity

This eruption marks the fifth volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021, a region that had been dormant for some 800 years. With the country’s national weather service detecting 200 earthquakes near Grindavik, the residents of this small fishing town were evacuated as a precautionary measure. The North Atlantic nation, located above a volcanic hotspot, averages one eruption every four to five years. As the eruptive volcanic activity continues at Fagradalsfjall Volcano, authorities have issued instructions for residents to stay vigilant about the evolving situation.