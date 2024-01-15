en English
Iceland

Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Grindavik, Prompts Evacuation

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Grindavik, Prompts Evacuation

On Sunday, a volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland prompted the evacuation of the town of Grindavik, following a series of over 200 earthquakes that began around 3 a.m. The event caused significant disruption and posed a severe threat to the 3,500 residents of this fishing town, which lies approximately 30 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

Unprecedented Volcanic Activity

The eruption, reported by local news media and the nation’s civil defense agency, led to the creation of a fissure over 3,200 feet long. This fissure, located near Hagafell, a mountain peak north of Grindavik, released lava that flowed into a residential neighborhood for the first time in over four decades. Despite defensive walls built to protect the community, the lava breached these barriers, setting multiple houses ablaze and causing further chaos.

Continuing Threat to Grindavik

Even after the eruption, the fissure continued to expand, posing an ongoing threat to Grindavik. The town had already been threatened by a larger eruption last month, which had prompted a prior evacuation in November. The most recent eruption, though smaller, caused more disruption as lava encroached on the town. As a result, only about 200 people remained in the town during the latest volcanic event, with the authorities advising against residents returning home due to the continuing danger.

A Series of Disruptions

This eruption marks the second in less than a month and the fifth since 2021 on the Reykjanes peninsula. The frequency of these eruptions has increased since 2021, with the most recent causing significant damage to the town of Grindavik. Furthermore, it led to the closure of the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a major tourist attraction, and threatened a nearby power plant.

In conclusion, the volcanic activity near Grindavik has caused substantial disruption and forced repeated evacuations. Furthermore, this event signals a new volcanic era for the region, promising further challenges for the residents of Grindavik and the wider area.

Iceland
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

