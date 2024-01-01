en English
Iceland

The Ebb and Flow of Volcano Tourism in Iceland

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
The Ebb and Flow of Volcano Tourism in Iceland

When the volcanic eruption began near Grindavik, Iceland, on December 18, it attracted a flurry of tourists eager to witness the spectacle. Among them was Hazel Lane from London, who, like many others, was disappointed to find diminished lava flows upon arrival. The waning eruption significantly affected local tour agencies, who missed out on the opportunity to guide visitors to the site.

Volcano Tourism: A Risky Affair

With more than 30 active volcanoes, Iceland’s dynamic landscape has made it a popular destination for volcano tourism. But this practice is not without its risks. The recent deadly eruption of Indonesia’s Marapi volcano earlier this month stands as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with visiting active volcanoes. Despite such risks, companies like VolcanoDiscovery continue to offer guided tours to these fiery natural wonders.

Authorities and experts consistently emphasize the importance of careful preparation, heeding local advice, and engaging experienced guides to mitigate risks. This advice, however, often falls on deaf ears, overshadowed by the allure of the raw, untamed power of nature.

The Aftermath and the Future

The recent eruption’s decline has left tourists like Lane disappointed and local tour agencies grappling with missed opportunities. However, the Icelandic Meteorological Office hinted at a glimmer of hope. They indicated that magma is still accumulating under Svartsengi, located on the Reykjanes peninsula, suggesting the possibility of a new eruption. This hint has sparked excitement among volcano tourists and tour agencies alike.

While the future of volcano tourism in Iceland remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the thrill of witnessing nature’s fury continues to draw tourists from around the world, even in the face of potential dangers. As the situation develops, both tourists and locals await the next chapter in Iceland’s volcanic saga with bated breath.

Iceland Travel & Tourism
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

