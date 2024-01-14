en English
Iceland

Icelandic Town Grindavík Faces Volcanic Eruption: Homes Engulfed, Evacuations Underway

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
In the quiet, yet vibrant fishing town of Grindavík, Iceland, a volcanic eruption disrupted the tranquility in the early hours of Sunday. Over 200 earthquakes, foretelling the impending eruption, rattled the region, creating an atmosphere of fear and anticipation. The lava, with its destructive power, now moves towards the town, threatening significant damage to homes and infrastructure. This is not the first time residents have experienced such an event, as this marks the second evacuation caused by heightened seismic activity and volcanic eruptions in recent months. Alarmingly, no lives are currently in danger, and air travel remains unaffected. However, the town’s infrastructure is under threat, prompting significant defensive efforts.

Grindavík Engulfed in Flames

A new eruption near the Icelandic fishing port of Grindavík has set houses on fire, with at least two homes succumbing to the flames. This eruption is the nation’s fifth in less than three years, with the most recent one occurring just weeks prior in the same region. Officials are keeping a close watch on the Svartsengi geothermal plant, the region’s lifeline for electricity and water, due to the potential threat it faces.

Evacuations and Emergency Measures

Authorities issued evacuation orders for the town following the eruption. So far, 60 households have been evacuated. The National Commissioner of Police has ordered another round of evacuations after volcanic fissures opened on roads in the area. Despite the challenges, the eruption hasn’t produced any ash that could impact air travel, and the airport in nearby Keflavik remains safe. The Civil Protection Agency has declared a state of emergency and warns that the amount of magma has reached a level similar to a previous eruption in December.

The Threat to Grindavík

Grindavík faces a severe threat from the current volcanic eruption, with slow-moving lava posing a significant risk to the town’s infrastructure. The eruption started around 8 a.m. local time, and seismic activity has caused the earth to crack open, spewing lava into the air. The eruption is roughly a quarter of the size of last month’s in the same area. An additional fissure, even closer to the town’s edge, has opened, and earthquakes have been shaking the area since around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police are urging people to stay away from the lava fountain, warning of unstable ground and high risks.

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

