en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iceland

Iceland Volcano Erupts Again, Engulfing Fishing Town in Flames

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Iceland Volcano Erupts Again, Engulfing Fishing Town in Flames

A volcano in southwest Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month, setting homes ablaze and sparking an evacuation in the fishing town of Grindavík. Authorities were forced to take swift action as the lava reached the town’s outskirts, endangering residents and posing a significant threat to the town’s infrastructure.

Immediate Impact of Eruption

As the molten lava flowed into Grindavík, it set three houses on fire, prompting the evacuation of 60 households. These events led to a state of emergency, with alert levels raised due to the potential for further damage to the town’s infrastructure. Emergency responders were on high alert, dealing with the immediate repercussions of the eruption and preparing for potential aftershocks.

Historical Context and Ongoing Concerns

This incident marks the second eruption in this area in a matter of weeks, and the fifth since 2021. Over 200 earthquakes, the largest recorded at a magnitude of 3.5, preceded the eruption, underscoring the ongoing seismic activity in the region. The incident has raised concerns about future eruptions and the potential disruption they could cause.

Recovery and Future Outlook

As of early Monday, reports suggest that the volcanic activity has subsided, although the situation remains volatile. The government has begun discussions on providing support to the people of Grindavík, and the community has rallied together in the face of adversity. The eruption’s aftermath underscores the enduring resilience of the town’s residents, even as they grapple with the uncertainty of living in the shadow of an active volcano.

0
Iceland
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Iceland

See more
4 hours ago
Iceland's Volcano Erupts Again: A Test of Resilience and Unity
The tranquil morning of a Sunday was disrupted as a volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the settlement of Grindavík. As the Icelandic Meteorological Office’s seismometers picked up the tremors, it became clear that the region was witnessing yet another volcanic event, the second to occur within a month. The
Iceland's Volcano Erupts Again: A Test of Resilience and Unity
Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Life in Iceland's Grindavik
7 hours ago
Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Life in Iceland's Grindavik
Southwest Iceland Volcano Eruption Sets Houses on Fire
7 hours ago
Southwest Iceland Volcano Eruption Sets Houses on Fire
Iceland's Grindavik Faces Dire Threat from Volcanic Eruption
5 hours ago
Iceland's Grindavik Faces Dire Threat from Volcanic Eruption
Iceland's Volcanic Awakening: Eruption Near Grindavik Marks a New Era
6 hours ago
Iceland's Volcanic Awakening: Eruption Near Grindavik Marks a New Era
Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Grindavik, Prompts Evacuation
6 hours ago
Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Grindavik, Prompts Evacuation
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
12 seconds
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
25 seconds
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
38 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
42 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
55 seconds
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
58 seconds
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
59 seconds
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
1 min
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app