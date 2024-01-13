Iceland Beckons: Affordable Flights from Bristol to Reykjavik

In the heart of the North Atlantic Ocean, nestled between Greenland and Norway, lies the land of fire and ice – Iceland. Known for its geothermal wonders and the ethereal Northern Lights, Iceland is growing in popularity as a travel destination. Strikingly, despite the surge in demand, travelers can find incredibly affordable direct return flights from Bristol Airport to Reykjavik. The prices begin as low as £40 in February, with EasyJet leading the pack with the most competitive rates, significantly undercutting rivals Jet2 and Tui.

EasyJet’s Competitive Pricing

While the ticket prices do not include additional expenses such as meals or accommodations, EasyJet’s offer allows for a seven-night stay. This budget-friendly option puts the dream of wandering the Icelandic landscapes within reach for many travelers who may have written it off as too expensive. The airline’s competitive rates are a game-changer, making it a front-runner in the race for affordability.

The Icelandic Experience

Once in Iceland, there is a plethora of activities to partake in. You could embark on a highly-rated Northern Lights Tour, immerse yourself in the therapeutic waters of the Blue Lagoon, or join a whale watching tour. The latter two are easily bookable online, with Blue Lagoon prices starting from ISK 9900 (approximately £56). The whale watching tours have been praised for their informative guides and the provision of high-quality photographic mementos.

Other Affordable Travel Options

Apart from EasyJet, Icelandair has unveiled roundtrip business class flights under $1,000 and roundtrip economy fares under $400. These fares are available between February 1 and May 15, with stopovers of up to three nights, making them a tantalizing option for those looking to explore Europe. Gate 1 Travel and Fly Play also offer affordable flights and vacation packages, including round trip flights, accommodations, meals, sightseeing, and transfers. These packages provide an opportunity to visit not just Iceland but various European destinations such as London, Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, Stockholm, Frankfurt, and Copenhagen.

With its stunning natural beauty coupled with these affordable travel options, Iceland is rapidly transforming into an irresistible destination for adventurers and sightseers alike. Whether it’s the lure of the Northern Lights, the soothing waters of the Blue Lagoon, or the thrill of spotting whales in their natural habitat, there’s something for every traveler in Iceland.