en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Egypt

Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt

The Suez Canal, a significant artery for global trade, has seen a marked decrease in its traffic due to escalating attacks by Yemen’s Huthi rebels. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports a 35% reduction in cargo transported through the canal in the first week of 2024 compared to the prior year. Shipping companies, including Danish giant Maersk, are rerouting vessels around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope in response to the increased volatility and insurance costs.

Impact on Global Shipping

Since November 18, there have been 25 ship attacks by the Huthis in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to the US military. These attacks are part of the Iran-aligned ‘axis of resistance’ against Israel and are stated to be in solidarity with Palestinians. The upheaval has prompted shipping companies to consider alternative routes, despite the Suez Canal’s traditionally strategic position for global commerce.

Economic Fallout for Egypt

The canal, responsible for 12% of world trade, has historically been a significant revenue source for Egypt, yielding $9.4 billion in transit fees in the fiscal year 2022/23. The country, currently in a financial crisis with its local currency losing half its value since March 2022 and inflation over 35%, heavily relies on canal revenues for military and social welfare spending. The decreased traffic through the Suez Canal poses a significant threat to Egypt’s economic stability.

Shipping Industry Adjustments

The Danish shipping company Maersk has decided to divert all vessels from the Red Sea for the foreseeable future. This decision has resulted in a 67.5% increase in cargo transport around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, though it adds substantial time to shipping routes. The Soufan Center think tank points out that while freight rates have nearly tripled since the disruptions began, they are still lower than during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, should the situation continue, the economic impact is projected to worsen.

0
Egypt War World
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Egypt

See more
2 hours ago
Huthi Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Shipping, Plunging Egypt into Economic Crisis
Yemen’s Huthi rebels, supported by Iran and unified under the banner of resistance against Israel, have mounted an aggressive campaign in the Red Sea. This escalation, fueled by solidarity with Palestinians amidst Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza, has significantly disrupted global shipping patterns. The Suez Canal, a lifeline for Egypt’s fragile economy, stands at the
Huthi Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Shipping, Plunging Egypt into Economic Crisis
Egypt Ushers in a New Era of Vehicle Upkeep with 'FriendyM'
10 hours ago
Egypt Ushers in a New Era of Vehicle Upkeep with 'FriendyM'
Egypt's Strategic Move: Deploying Technically Skilled Workforce Overseas
15 hours ago
Egypt's Strategic Move: Deploying Technically Skilled Workforce Overseas
Red Sea Attacks Trigger Global Supply Chain Disruptions
4 hours ago
Red Sea Attacks Trigger Global Supply Chain Disruptions
Golden Tongue Mummies: A Peek into Oxyrhynchus' Greco-Roman Legacy
4 hours ago
Golden Tongue Mummies: A Peek into Oxyrhynchus' Greco-Roman Legacy
US Approves $329 Million Military Sale to Egypt: Strengthening Ties and Defense Capabilities
5 hours ago
US Approves $329 Million Military Sale to Egypt: Strengthening Ties and Defense Capabilities
Latest Headlines
World News
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
3 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
4 mins
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
6 mins
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
10 mins
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
11 mins
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
12 mins
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
13 mins
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
13 mins
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
14 mins
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
6 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app