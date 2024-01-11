Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt

The Suez Canal, a significant artery for global trade, has seen a marked decrease in its traffic due to escalating attacks by Yemen’s Huthi rebels. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports a 35% reduction in cargo transported through the canal in the first week of 2024 compared to the prior year. Shipping companies, including Danish giant Maersk, are rerouting vessels around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope in response to the increased volatility and insurance costs.

Impact on Global Shipping

Since November 18, there have been 25 ship attacks by the Huthis in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to the US military. These attacks are part of the Iran-aligned ‘axis of resistance’ against Israel and are stated to be in solidarity with Palestinians. The upheaval has prompted shipping companies to consider alternative routes, despite the Suez Canal’s traditionally strategic position for global commerce.

Economic Fallout for Egypt

The canal, responsible for 12% of world trade, has historically been a significant revenue source for Egypt, yielding $9.4 billion in transit fees in the fiscal year 2022/23. The country, currently in a financial crisis with its local currency losing half its value since March 2022 and inflation over 35%, heavily relies on canal revenues for military and social welfare spending. The decreased traffic through the Suez Canal poses a significant threat to Egypt’s economic stability.

Shipping Industry Adjustments

The Danish shipping company Maersk has decided to divert all vessels from the Red Sea for the foreseeable future. This decision has resulted in a 67.5% increase in cargo transport around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, though it adds substantial time to shipping routes. The Soufan Center think tank points out that while freight rates have nearly tripled since the disruptions began, they are still lower than during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, should the situation continue, the economic impact is projected to worsen.