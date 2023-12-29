Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children

Colorado Springs authorities are intensifying their search for 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler, a woman charged with the murders of two of her children and the attempted murder and injury of a third. The tragic incident transpired in an apartment in the northeast of the city, where police responded to an early morning call on December 19, initially reported as a burglary.

Tragic Discovery

Upon arrival, the officers made a chilling discovery. The lifeless bodies of a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were found alongside their injured 11-year-old sister and mother, Kimberlee Singler. Both survivors were immediately treated on the scene and then transported to local hospitals for further care. The police have subsequently dismissed the initial burglary report as baseless.

Arrest Warrant Issued

As investigations deepened, an arrest warrant was issued for Singler, who was last spotted on the previous Saturday. She faces a litany of charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, child abuse, and assault. In a grim indication of the severity of the offenses, the court has set a staggering $10 million bond.

FBI Joins the Manhunt

The urgency and magnitude of the situation have drawn the Federal Bureau of Investigation into the fray. The FBI is now actively involved in the manhunt, underlining the determination to bring Singler to justice. There is a growing belief among authorities that Singler may have fled Colorado, escalating this to a state-crossing pursuit.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many grappling with the tragic loss of two young lives and the complex emotions surrounding the alleged involvement of their mother. As the hunt for Singler continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, in hopes of swiftly bringing closure to this devastating chapter.

