Gaspar Orban, the only child of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has been identified as a central figure in Hungary's unexpected military and diplomatic initiative in the Sahel region of Africa. Despite attempting to evade recognition through surgical masks, a green fedora, and hiding behind pillars, facial recognition technology and acquaintances confirmed his presence during these diplomatic visits. The 32-year-old army officer's involvement comes as Hungary prepares to deploy 200 troops in the Republic of Chad to advise, support, and mentor in the counter-terrorism efforts.

Shift in Hungary's Foreign Interests

This move represents a significant shift in Hungary's foreign interests and has sparked a flurry of questions both in Budapest and Paris. The French, who currently have over 1,000 soldiers stationed in Chad, remain optimistic that Hungary's mission will contribute significantly towards the country's stabilization. This optimism persists despite Viktor Orban's close affiliations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has also pledged support to Chad.

Gaspar Orban's Inconspicuous Presence

French newspapers Le Monde and Hungarian investigative journalism outlet Direkt36 identified Gaspar Orban in pictures published by African sources on Facebook. He appeared in at least three trips to Chad and was also spotted in Niger, though he continually concealed his face. Despite Gaspar's efforts to remain unnoticed, his involvement in these diplomatic visits has become a topic of interest.

Gaspar Orban's Career Shifts

Gaspar's career has witnessed dramatic shifts, from professional football to missionary work in Africa, and now to the military. The Hungarian Parliament recently voted in favor of deploying a 200-strong military mission to Chad and the Sahel region. This mission aims to combat terrorism and address the root causes of migration. However, the Hungarian interest in this mission has raised eyebrows, as it does not enjoy unanimous support within military circles and has raised several concerns. Gaspar Orban's involvement in the mission is being scrutinized via public information requests to the relevant ministries.