en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Merger of WTS Klient and Finacont Forms WTS Klient Business Advisory

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Merger of WTS Klient and Finacont Forms WTS Klient Business Advisory

Two Hungarian powerhouses in accounting and tax advisory, WTS Klient and Finacont, have entered the new year with a strategic merger, forming the larger entity known as WTS Klient Business Advisory. The merger was announced and took effect on January 1, 2024. The amalgamation has created a firm of nearly 300 experts, with a projected sales revenue of HUF 4.5 billion.

The Genesis of WTS Klient and Finacont

WTS Klient has a rich history dating back to 1998 when it was founded. The company expanded its service portfolio to include tax consulting in 2004 and later joined the global network WTS Global in 2013. Prior to the merger, WTS Klient had a personnel strength of 130, and its annual sales revenue was over HUF 2.3 billion.

Founded by Hungarian individuals in 2002, Finacont developed into a firm of comparable size over the years. By 2023, it had amassed an estimated sales revenue of HUF 2 billion, employing over 135 individuals.

Synergy and Future Prospects

Zoltan Lambert, the Managing Partner of WTS Klient Business Advisory, underscored the synergy resulting from the merger. He stated that the combined services would cover the entire spectrum of the business advisory market. WTS Klient is acclaimed for its reliability, expertise, long-term relationships, and focus on future-oriented automation processes.

Gyorgy Pinter, the former Managing Partner of Finacont and now Senior Partner at WTS Klient, underscored the company’s capacity to provide key services continuously from a single source. This is instrumental in ensuring clients’ reliance on their business process support.

0
Business Hungary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elon Musk and Bryan Johnson's Clash: A Debate on Technology, Health and Human Future

By BNN Correspondents

Company's High ESG Score and Solid Cash Flow Paint Promising Investment Landscape

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Massive Media Launches, Revolutionizing PR for Startups and SMBs in the Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

RWE Transfers LNG Infrastructure to DET; Shell Australia Resumes Operations

By Wojciech Zylm

Gold Prices Surge in Doha, Qatar: Detailed Breakdown and Global Compar ...
@Business · 1 min
Gold Prices Surge in Doha, Qatar: Detailed Breakdown and Global Compar ...
heart comment 0
Emirates NBD Rewards Business Banking Customers with Over AED 3 Million in Prizes

By BNN Correspondents

Emirates NBD Rewards Business Banking Customers with Over AED 3 Million in Prizes
London Stock Market Braces for Fall amid US Tech Hits: Wizz Air and LTG Buck the Trend

By BNN Correspondents

London Stock Market Braces for Fall amid US Tech Hits: Wizz Air and LTG Buck the Trend
Deltic Energy PLC Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Deltic Energy PLC Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification
EastWest Rings in the New Year with Spectacular Music Software Deals

By BNN Correspondents

EastWest Rings in the New Year with Spectacular Music Software Deals
Latest Headlines
World News
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
27 seconds
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
43 seconds
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
45 seconds
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
1 min
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
1 min
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
1 min
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
1 min
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
1 min
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
2 mins
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
25 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app