Merger of WTS Klient and Finacont Forms WTS Klient Business Advisory

Two Hungarian powerhouses in accounting and tax advisory, WTS Klient and Finacont, have entered the new year with a strategic merger, forming the larger entity known as WTS Klient Business Advisory. The merger was announced and took effect on January 1, 2024. The amalgamation has created a firm of nearly 300 experts, with a projected sales revenue of HUF 4.5 billion.

The Genesis of WTS Klient and Finacont

WTS Klient has a rich history dating back to 1998 when it was founded. The company expanded its service portfolio to include tax consulting in 2004 and later joined the global network WTS Global in 2013. Prior to the merger, WTS Klient had a personnel strength of 130, and its annual sales revenue was over HUF 2.3 billion.

Founded by Hungarian individuals in 2002, Finacont developed into a firm of comparable size over the years. By 2023, it had amassed an estimated sales revenue of HUF 2 billion, employing over 135 individuals.

Synergy and Future Prospects

Zoltan Lambert, the Managing Partner of WTS Klient Business Advisory, underscored the synergy resulting from the merger. He stated that the combined services would cover the entire spectrum of the business advisory market. WTS Klient is acclaimed for its reliability, expertise, long-term relationships, and focus on future-oriented automation processes.

Gyorgy Pinter, the former Managing Partner of Finacont and now Senior Partner at WTS Klient, underscored the company’s capacity to provide key services continuously from a single source. This is instrumental in ensuring clients’ reliance on their business process support.