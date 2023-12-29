en English
Love Locks: A Modern Tradition Challenging Historical Preservation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:10 pm EST
Love Locks: A Modern Tradition Challenging Historical Preservation

The tradition of attaching ‘love locks’ to monuments, a phenomenon widely believed to be steeped in antiquity, is actually a relatively recent trend, debunking the myth of its ancient roots. In a surprising revelation, research conducted by Dr. Ceri Houlbrook, a folklore and history lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire, has traced the origin of this practice back to the 1980s, challenging the romantic notions associated with this age-old custom.

Unravelling the Myth of Love Locks

Dr. Houlbrook’s research, a deep dive into the history and folklore surrounding the practice of attaching padlocks to monuments, has found no evidence to support the popular belief that the tradition is millennia old. Contrary to common perception, the practice seems to have taken root in Pecs, Hungary, in the 1980s. Interestingly, the custom was not initially tied to the idea of romantic love, a concept that appears to have been appended to it over time.

Tourism Authorities’ Growing Concerns

As the practice of attaching love locks to monuments continues to grow, tourism authorities worldwide are growing increasingly alarmed by the damage and disarray caused by these locks on historical landmarks. The locks are often seen as a nuisance, cluttering up these sites and potentially causing structural damage over time.

Preserving Historical Integrity

In a bid to safeguard the aesthetic and structural integrity of their monuments, tourism chiefs are urging visitors to think twice before attaching their padlocks. They warn that tourists who ignore this advice and insist on leaving their locks on monuments may face fines. This move is part of a larger initiative aimed at preserving the integrity of tourist attractions and maintaining their condition for future generations to appreciate.

History Hungary
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

