Liberty's Leap: Welcoming Coop, FedEx, Praktiker, and 3 Print to Budapest's Hub of Innovation

Imagine stepping into a space where every detail is designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. This summer, Liberty, a mixed-use development by Wing, is set to become that very space as it welcomes four distinguished tenants: Coop, FedEx, Praktiker, and 3 Print. Occupying over 3,500 sqm of office space, these companies are not merely tenants; they are pioneers in a venture that signals a new era for Budapest’s business landscape.

A Testament to Liberty's Allure

Liberty’s appeal lies not only in its strategic location near Budapest's bustling city center but also in its commitment to sustainable development and comprehensive service offerings. Gábor Angel, Wing's deputy CEO for office developments, emphasized the project's unique position to attract both international and Hungarian companies. The recent completion of an ibis-Tribe dual-branded hotel within the complex elevates the experience, offering high-end wellbeing and convenience services that cater to the modern worker’s needs.

From a rooftop bar with panoramic city views to an inner garden furnished with outdoor seating, Liberty is redefining the workplace. A sports area, running track, and advanced parking management system with 650 spaces, including electric charging stations, bike-friendly solutions, and car-sharing options, underscore the development's focus on health and environmental responsibility. The addition of parcel pick-up stations and various retail units, such as a Focivilág-Absolute Teamsport store, ensures that every tenant's need is within arm's reach.

The Role of Key Players

The successful integration of Coop, FedEx, Praktiker, and 3 Print within Liberty’s ecosystem can be credited to the meticulous efforts of representatives from Solution Group for Coop, and iO Partners Hungary for FedEx and 3 Print. Their involvement was instrumental in finalizing the agreements, paving the way for a seamless transition into Liberty's vibrant community. With these partnerships, Liberty’s retail space occupancy rate has soared to 100%, a clear indicator of the project's attractiveness and potential for growth.

As Liberty continues to expand its offerings, with plans to introduce a premium car wash and a specialty café within the year, it’s evident that this development is more than just a workspace; it’s a lifestyle choice. It’s a place where innovation breathes, ideas thrive, and businesses grow. This is the future of work, nestled at a key intersection near Budapest's heart, adjacent to major transportation hubs, enhancing its accessibility and making it a prime spot for companies looking to make a mark.

A Look into the Future

As we gaze into Liberty's future, it's clear that this development is setting a new benchmark for office spaces. The synergy of retail and office space, paired with unparalleled amenities, positions Liberty as a beacon of innovation and sustainability.