Business

Hungary’s NAV Launches eÁFA: A New Era in Digital Tax Compliance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Hungary’s NAV Launches eÁFA: A New Era in Digital Tax Compliance

The dawn of the New Year saw Hungary’s National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) introduce its electronic VAT system (eÁFA), marking a significant stride towards digitalization. The eÁFA system, which went live on January 1st, 2024, is designed to revolutionize the way VAT returns are filed and processed in the country.

Embracing the Digital Age

The eÁFA platform is a testament to NAV’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of taxpayers. It not only allows for VAT returns to be filed starting February 1st but also provides an opportunity for advance testing of certain features. By doing so, it minimizes administrative tasks and caters to the data needs of taxpayer management systems.

Accessing the Data

In its initial phase, eÁFA provides query services, a feature that enables taxpayers to access NAV-held data such as online invoice details, cash register receipts, and customs procedure data. The system displays taxpayer information, including data from as far back as December 2023, and will update with January 2024 data.

Continuous Tracking and Compliance

The eÁFA system enables continuous tracking of the VAT position due to automatic tax coding, thereby giving taxpayers a clear view of their tax situation at any given time. This new system stipulates that taxpayers must file their first return in the eÁFA system for the tax period starting January 1, 2024.

The filing deadlines in the new system vary depending on the VAT return frequency: February 20, 2024, for monthly filers, April 20, 2024, for quarterly filers, and sometime in 2025 for annual filers.

The Future of Tax Compliance

The benefits of the eÁFA system are manifold. It includes NAV data queries, invoice tracking, customs procedures data, and the ability to create tax records. These features not only simplify legal compliance but also promote business digitization, heralding a new era in tax compliance in Hungary.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

