Business

Hungary’s Construction Sector Experiences Significant Decline Amid Economic Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Hungary’s Construction Sector Experiences Significant Decline Amid Economic Challenges

In November 2023, Hungary’s construction sector encountered a significant decline, with output decreasing by 12.8 percent compared to the same month in the previous year. This decline originated from a high base, hinting at the sector’s robust performance before this downturn.

Building Segment Takes a Hit

The buildings segment was particularly impacted, registering an 18.3 percent drop. In contrast, civil engineering output experienced a smaller decline of 3.5 percent. November’s total output for the construction sector was approximately 747 billion forints, or around 2 billion euros. The buildings segment contributed to 58 percent of this total.

Month-on-Month Figures

However, when comparing month-on-month figures, adjusted for seasonal and workday effects, the output fell by 2.6 percent. Orders in the construction sector also displayed a downward trend, with the order stock at the end of November being 21.2 percent lower than the previous year. Orders for buildings decreased by 15.6 percent, whereas civil engineering orders fell by 25.3 percent.

New Orders Rise Despite Reductions

Despite the overall reduction in output and orders, new orders witnessed a substantial increase of 60.3 percent. This surge was driven by a noteworthy 186 percent rise in new civil engineering orders. Conversely, new orders for buildings decreased by 19.5 percent. From January to November, the construction sector’s output was down by 5.3 percent from the base period.

These economic challenges have been compounded by the country’s budget missing its 2023 revised targets by 1 billion. The situation is further exacerbated by the global economic slowdown, impacting Hungary’s export-oriented industries, including the construction sector.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

